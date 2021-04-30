County cases poised to top 40,000 total; at 673 deaths

Allen County's COVID-19 case total likely will exceed 40,000 today.

Thursday's total was nine cases shy of that threshold when 69 new diagnoses were added to the tally, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

The county hasn't reported single-digit daily increases since last April.

Indiana's case number increased by 1,406 on Thursday to a total of 718,948 Hoosiers now known to have had the coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Deaths increased by 11 statewide, bringing the toll to 12,913 fatalities, while Allen County deaths remained at 673.

More than 1.8 million people are fully vaccinated, including about 98,000 Allen County residents, according to the state.

Two mass vaccination sites are open this week, but neither is in northeast Indiana.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines through today. Families with children 16 and older are encouraged to visit to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the time of the first dose, according to a news release.

Drive-ups at the speedway are accepted, but appointments are preferred, the release said.

The other mass vaccination site is at a former high school in Gary. It runs through June 2.

Go to ourshot.in.gov for vaccination site and appointment information. Those without access to a computer or needing assistance may call 211.

COVID-19 testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

