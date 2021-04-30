Hospital watchdog gives Parkview 'A'

Parkview Health was at the head of the class in The Leapfrog Group's spring safety grades released Thursday.

The independent, national watchdog group issued just one A in Fort Wayne – to Parkview Regional Medical Center. The grade measures safety performance at two hospital buildings – the newer one north of Dupont Road and the older one at Randallia Drive and State Boulevard.

Parkview Health-owned Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn also earned an A. Bluffton Regional Medical Center, which is owned by Lutheran Health Network, received the region's third A.

Lutheran and Dupont hospitals both earned Cs. St. Joseph Hospital received a D. All three of those local hospitals are part of Lutheran's network.

The spring grades repeat the grades received last fall for every Parkview- and Lutheran-owned hospital.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit that measures health care quality, assigns grades A through F to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice each year based on up to 27 quality measures.

Safety measures include rates of blood and urinary tract infections; dangerous objects left in surgical patients' bodies; death from serious treatable complications; staff hand-washing rates; communication about medicines; dangerous bedsores; and patient falls and injuries.

Each hospital's report card includes its score on each safety measure, and the average, best and worst hospitals' scores. For each measure, Leapfrog includes an explanation of what safer hospitals do to achieve best-in-class results.

Hospitals are judged using safety reports from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Leapfrog surveys filled out by officials at each hospital facility.

“An 'A' safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and CEO, said in a statement. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but these hospitals show us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, revealed the guiding principle that has helped the provider receive at least 15 top marks.

“Consistency is key to achieving another 'A' rating,” he said in a statement. “Our team consistently delivers safe, high-quality care, which translates to better experiences and outcomes for our patients. We are proud to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group yet again.”

Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital, commented on her staff's approach to patient care.

“This marks our second 'A' rating in a row, and we couldn't be prouder of our team,” she said in a statement. “Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to deliver high-quality care to our community.”

Leapfrog graded 70 Indiana hospitals, awarding 15 As, 22 Bs, 27 Cs and six Ds. No Fs were given in the state.

Each hospital's overall score is a grade, but evaluations of individual areas are reflected on a stoplight-type scale, with green signifying good, yellow designating average and red signaling relatively poor performance.

Lutheran Hospital's performance fell in the red zone in several areas involving complications following surgery. The hospital had a relatively high number of surgical patients who acquired surgical site infections after colon surgery, experienced a collapsed lung or serious breathing problem, developed a dangerous blood clot or died as the result of serious, treatable complications.

Lutheran also landed in the red in communications about medications and discharge instructions, communication with doctors and nurses, responsiveness of the hospital staff, the number of qualified nurses, and the number of specially trained doctors to care for intensive care patients. The hospital also had a relatively high number of patient falls and injuries.

Dupont Hospital's performance fell in the red zone regarding patients who acquired serious breathing problems after surgery, blood infections and MRSA infection. MRSA is a type of staph bacteria that cannot be killed by many antibiotics and can cause life-threatening bloodstream infections, pneumonia and surgical site infections.

Dupont also landed in the red in communications about medications and discharge instructions and the number of patient falls and injuries, among other areas.

St. Joseph Hospital's performance fell in the red zone when evaluated on the number of patients acquiring C. diff infection. Clostridium difficile, or C. diff, is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite and fever.

St. Joe also landed in the red in communications about medications and discharge instructions, communication with doctors and nurses, responsiveness of the staff, patient falls and injuries, and the number of patients who develop dangerous bedsores.

St. Joe received the nationwide study's lowest score in one category: leaving a dangerous object in a surgical patient's body.

“A surgeon can accidentally leave an object inside a patient's body during surgery,” the report card states. “Most times the object is a surgical sponge, which can quickly get infected. This problem doesn't happen often, but if it does happen it can be extremely dangerous. Many patients become severely ill, disabled, or even die.”

Dr. Vishal Bhatia, Lutheran Health Network's chief medical officer, said the network and its staff are “committed to providing safe, quality care with the best possible experience to our patients.”

“Leapfrog's methodology for determining grades is complex and relies on information from numerous sources and data that in some cases is historical, not current,” he said in a statement. “We have made much progress over the past year but we will always strive to be better. Based on the data collection process, we anticipate that our scores in the Fall 2021 release will reflect these improvements.”

Bhatia said Lutheran's network has improved in numerous areas related to patient satisfaction: nurse communication, doctor communication and communication about medication.

