Coliseum applies for Shuttered Venue grant

Memorial Coliseum may get an infusion of more than $1.9 million to help compensate for losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randy Brown, executive vice president and general manager, said the venue this week applied for a Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, part of the federal stimulus money administered by the Small Business Administration.

His comments came Friday during a meeting of the Allen County commissioners, at which he requested $18,000 for an architect's study as a first step toward refurbishing the Century Club meeting room.

The $1.93 million grant request was based on up to 45% of 2019 bookings revenue for music and entertainment acts, but not sports, or trade or consumer shows, Brown said.

That means shows including the Paul McCartney and Bob Seger concerts and “Disney on Ice” qualified. But Komets and Mad Ants games and the Farm Show and Home and Garden Show, among others, did not, he said.

“2019 was an exceptionally good year for us,” Brown said in explaining the amount requested. However, thousands of entities are applying.

“There's a lot of competition,” Brown said, adding that the Coliseum would use the money for utilities and salaries.

The venue had a loss of $3,047,286 last year related to the pandemic.

The renovation money will help refurbish a room that has gone mostly untouched for nearly 20 years, Brown said. He said the room, which has cinder-block walls, will get drywall, plus new lighting and carpeting and a restroom upgrade.

The room is a source of rental income for the Coliseum, and the upgrades will provide more available space, Brown said. The upgrade is estimated to cost $260,000.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

• A lease with Vantage Financial for 66 computer tablets that can be plugged into the dashboards of Allen County Sheriff's Department vehicles. The lease is for 60 months and will cost $340,373.88, which will come out of the sheriff's department's fund. This is not a lease-purchase, commissioners were told.

• A $4,500 settlement in a legal case filed by a juvenile, Kevin Saylor, against the sheriff's department and two officers alleging excessive force. The department's attorney, Spencer Feighner of Fort Wayne, said the department has not admitted fault but that the dispute “is a tricky case for everyone involved.”

• A low bid of $489,186.98 awarded to Primco, Fort Wayne, for a bridge on Notestine Road over the W.F. Gorrell Drain. The bid was $166,506 under estimates.

• A grant of $554,000 to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road to improve the parking lot and drainage on the property. Commissioners last week rejected a bid for the work in favor of a grant to the veterans organization so it could pay the contractor directly.

rsalter@jg.net