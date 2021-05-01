County reaches milestone: 40,000 COVID-19 cases

The number of Allen County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 surpassed 40,000 Friday as 83 more residents were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The number of new cases pushed the total number to 40,074, the Allen County Department of Health said. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 673 deaths.

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate is 6.35%.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 1,494 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total to 720,425 cases.

Eight more deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 12,921 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A total of 9,787,443 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.