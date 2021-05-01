Funds established for virus relief

Elected officials took the first step this week in establishing two ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

The funds have to be established before the city and county receive allocated money from the federal American Rescue Act of 2021.

The ARP Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund was introduced at the City Council meeting Tuesday. The city is expected to receive $50.73 million.

Allen County commissioners approved the creation of the county fund unanimously. While the number allocated was not shared during the Friday meeting, it was released in April that Allen County is expected to receive around $73 million.

“The first step of many,” Commissioner Therese Brown added after the vote.

The act is specific in how the funds can be used. For all recipients, the funding will be received in two payments – one in May and one no earlier than a year later.

One of the ways the money can be used is “to respond to the pandemic and its negative impacts,” according to the bill, which includes assistance for households, small businesses and nonprofits. That option also includes industries affected by the pandemic, such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

Another way the funding can be used is for premium pay for eligible essential workers during the pandemic, which is determined by whichever governmental body is issuing the funds. It is noted that the funding can provide up to $13 per hour above those employees' regular wages.

Hazard pay through the pandemic is something for which council member Michelle Chambers has advocated. She brought a bill forward last year, but it died in a 5-4 vote.

But about six months ago, Chambers started talking to Mayor Tom Henry, who is in agreement that some sort of assistance needs to be provided. Chambers said it will be a great way of “showing gratitude to those who have kept the city open for more than a year.”

“I'm just going to keep pounding the pavement until I get a 'yes' and we can get some potential hazard pay or stipends or something to city employees. What that looks like specifically at this point, I'm not sure,” Chambers said.

There are two other ways the funding can be used – as a provision to replace revenue that was reduced due to the pandemic (without exceeding the most recent full fiscal year) and to make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

John Perlich, the mayor's spokesperson, said while officials are still learning exactly how the funding can be used, there are multiple ways it will help the city.

“One of the major components of the uses of the funds we've been told is revenue replacement and that will be a big factor to help the City with actual and expected revenue shortfalls,” Perlich said in an email. “Currently, we're in the process of developing a plan to determine how to invest the funding in the best way possible to benefit our community.”

