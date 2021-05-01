Scruggs honored with name on street

A man who fought for the East Central neighborhood most of his life was honored with a street designation Friday.

The Victure Scruggs Memorial Parkway is the name that Winter Street, between Lewis and Hayden streets, will now be known by. A sign with Scruggs' picture on it marks the honor on each end of the designation.

Scruggs may have been known best as the second Black man to be on the Fort Wayne City Council, a position he held from 1982-84. But his service to the community did not start and end with those two years.

At the memorial presentation, multiple people spoke about his achievements with the local A. Phillip Randolph Institute chapter and the local NAACP chapter. Leroy Jackson, the current president of the local APRI chapter, said Scruggs was a mentor to him.

When Scruggs was the president of the APRI chapter, he talked Jackson into becoming the recording secretary, and it changed Jackson's life.

“I've kinda lived my live of stuff he taught me. To become a community activist, to me, was something that I thought about but never really entered into until I met Victure,” Jackson said, adding that Scruggs was a part of “every board” or so it seemed.

Cordelia Lewis Burks of Indianapolis, who has held leadership positions with the APRI and the Indiana Democratic Party, also shared some words about Scruggs, just as she did at his funeral service when he died in 2015. She was the one who convinced Scruggs to be part of the APRI chapter being started in Fort Wayne.

One thing she knew was special about Scruggs was that he was always trying to get others involved and to keep the door open for those to follow in leadership positions.

“The labor movement teaches you that. You must leave the door open so somebody else can walk through,” Lewis Burks said after the ceremony.

Councilman Geoff Paddock worked with the family to get the designation. He told the crowd of about 20 people that streets aren't designated often. It's only the second one he has been involved with in his almost 10 years in the position.

The application process can be rigorous, and it takes a lot of work on behalf of the family to get a designation, he added.

After the short ceremony, some of Scruggs' grandchildren pulled the cover off the sign that is near the house where Scruggs lived. The group then walked the length of the memorial designation to unveil the sign on the other end.

Vera Scruggs said it was unreal seeing her father honored this way. Most of all, she said, he taught her how to have a good work ethic.

