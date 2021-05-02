City seeks regulations on motorized scooters

Regulations could be coming for people who use motorized scooters in Fort Wayne.

A bill was introduced to the City Council last week that would allow fines against motorized scooter riders who fail to yield to pedestrians or vehicles or warn pedestrians when they're about to be passed on sidewalks or break other rules within the bill.

A pilot program for the shared scooters from Veo was initially set to end in December 2020 but was extended until December of this year. Planning and Policy Director Paul Spoelhof said Fort Wayne is Veo's most popular market for motorized scooter use. In 2020, there were 110,000 unique riders in Fort Wayne, 200,000 different rides and 350,000 miles ridden.

The bill, sponsored by the city's Community Development Office, affects people who rent as well as own motorized scooters.

As the scooters have gained popularity in Fort Wayne, so have complaints. Fort Wayne police Officer Ben Messick said the bill will give the police department a way to enforce safe conduct on the motorized scooters.

“From the police department's perspective, we are getting complaints about their issues. As police (when the department receives complaints), it's like, 'Well, that's not illegal. There's nothing I can do about that,'” Messick said.

Motorists and cyclists have received tickets for offenses since they operate on roads. However, motorized scooter riders have been out of the enforcement area since they often use the sidewalks to ride instead of city streets, Spoelhof said.

One request Spoelhof has received is for clear language on how much offenders will be fined. Currently, the bill states offenders can be fined from $50 to $2,500.

Messick said the police department didn't want the public to think officers were just going to saddle people with $2,500 tickets for motorized scooter offenses.

If the City Council passes the bill, each offense will be ticketed for $50, which increases to $100 if the ticket isn't paid within 30 days.

One rule for riders is that they would be required to yield the right of way to pedestrians while riding on sidewalks and to motorists when riding on streets. When a rider passes a pedestrian, they are to leave 3 feet of distance or stop and dismount before passing.

Riders passing pedestrians would have to use audible signals to warn them, whether vocally or with a bell or similar device.

When riders approach a crosswalk or cross an alley or driveway, they would be required to slow to a typical pedestrian's speed, according to the bill.

Motorized scooters will also be limited to one person if the bill passes, and riders will not be allowed to have pets on leashes while riding scooters. Motorized scooters won't be allowed inside of permitted special events in the city.

Another concern that has surfaced is the age of motorized scooter riders, Messick said. The bill doesn't limit the age of riders who have their own motorized scooters, but those who ride the shared Veo scooters available downtown will have to be at least 18 years old.

Allowing only adult riders is an existing Veo policy, and people who sign up to ride a shared scooter agree on the app that they are 18 years or older. The bill reinforces the policy.

Spoelhof is expected to present the bill and explain it further to City Council members at Tuesday's meeting.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, has been vocal about motorized scooter safety concerns in the past. He said that while he still has some questions, he is pleased to see some regulations being put in place.

“I don't have any problems with the scooters if the people riding the scooters are obeying the aspects of what needs to be obeyed,” Didier said. “Last summer or the summer before that, I had one that was going down a one-way street the wrong way, and I almost hit them.”

Riders would also have to park the shared scooters at one of the scooter hubs downtown that can be found on the VeoRide app or out of the right of way on sidewalks.

