Library's Lincoln Collection to be displayed

Items stored in the Allen County Public Library's basement will soon see the light of day – but for many of them, not too much daylight, given their fragile condition and historic interest.

The library is nearing completion of a public exhibit space for its extensive collection of documents, photos, letters, books and other items relating to the life and legacy of President Abraham Lincoln. The library received them after Fort Wayne's Lincoln Museum, part of the charitable arm of Lincoln Financial Group, closed in 2008.

The local museum's collection, collected over decades and known as the Lincoln Financial Foundation Collection, was given to the state and then split among two institutions.

The Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis received three-dimensional artifacts – including fine art, textiles and items used by Lincoln. The library received nearly 22,000 items, many able to be digitized but also subject to decay.

The two institutions submitted a winning proposal in a nationwide search for how to deal with the collection, valued then at about $18 million.

Curt Witcher, the library's senior manager for special collections and head of the ACPL Genealogy Center, said some items in the library's portion of the collection have been stored in a vault in the downtown library's basement.

Others were stored in the offices of the collection's librarians, also below ground, he said. The new display area will be in 4,663 square feet on the east side of the library's main floor, sometimes called the Great Hall.

The items couldn't just be picked up and moved into display cases, Witcher said.

Provisions had to be made for the impact of light and other aspects of the environment, such as humidity and temperature, Witcher said.

That meant in some cases creating exhibits that used virtual copies, not originals or even conventional copies, he said. The design of the displays include shatterproof glass, filters, LED lighting and other safeguards.

Some exhibits are interactive, Witcher said, and the exhibits will be rotated, both as a conservation measure and to bring a variety of experiences to visitors.

“We want these documents to last for a couple more centuries,” Witcher said.

The value of the new exhibit area is $2 million, raised through donations by the Friends of the Lincoln Collection, which promotes its use. No taxpayer dollars are being used, said Stephanny Smith, library spokeswoman.

Sara Gabbard, executive director of the Friends and a caretaker of the collection when it was at the Lincoln Museum, said the new exhibit will up the profile of the collection by making it more available to the public. That was the goal when the museum closed and the collection donated, she said.

But the collection has “more than one 'public,'” she said.

Local visitors to the library are expected, and people from outside Fort Wayne may come as tourists or because they have an interest in Lincoln or the Civil War era, Gabbard said. Teachers may view the material as fodder for lesson plans; young students may visit on field trips.

Then there are serious graduate students, professors and authors who have used the collection in the past, Gabbard said. Special provisions are being made for that kind of access, she said.

One top Lincoln author, Harold Holzer, has called the collection “one of the best for studying Lincoln,” Witcher said. Holzer assisted with the recent CNN documentary, “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.”

Others have called the collection “incomparable,” Witcher said. “Anything that will provide more exposure is a great thing for understanding” Lincoln and his era.

The library's website provides a taste of the collection.

The site includes images of early photographer Matthew Brady's portrait photos of Lincoln, images of family members and descendants, Civil War generals' portraits and meetings with Lincoln. Images – some likely as much imagined as real – of Lincoln on his deathbed, surrounded by loyalists, are also included.

“There are some really cool things, like diaries of Civil War veterans,” Witcher said. One of his favorite items is a handwritten note from Lincoln asking that his son, “Master Tad,” be given a sword to play with.

“One little note can bring up a whole lot” to “personalize Lincoln,” Witcher said.

One of the more wrenching parts of the collection is a group of documents relating to Lincoln's widow, Mary Todd Lincoln, who was found insane and committed to an asylum in 1875.

Susannah Koerber, a curator of the part of the collection at the state museum, said Lincoln remains a fixture in the public's political imagination.

“I think it's interesting how many people mention Lincoln today. He is still a touchstone of what leadership is, what integrity is and leading through crisis,” she said. “When we're still struggling with all kinds of issues ... (of) civil rights and race, he represents the best qualities in ourselves and our people as a nation.”

About 120,000 people visit the Lincoln-related exhibits at the state museum, she said. Locally, Witcher said, “aspirations are high” for attendance – perhaps 1,000 people a week.

The library has been working with Visit Fort Wayne to promote the new display, which is named the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research for the late philanthropist and Lincoln National Chief Executive Officer Ian Rolland, who shepherded the collection at the insurance company for many years.

The center will be free to visit and may be open as soon as the beginning of summer, Witcher said.

Kristen Guthrie, vice president of marketing for Visit Fort Wayne, said she expects the display to be another attraction to Fort Wayne, either on its own or as an add-on for people visiting the library to research their family history in the Genealogy Center.

“I would say we're looking forward to having the Lincoln Collection displayed in such a beautiful and impressive way,” she said. “I think it will fit in very well. It will be fun to point people in that direction.”

