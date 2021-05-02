Musicians rally for new contract

The weather was sunny and warm and the music top notch when musicians from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic joined in solidarity with May Day labor rallies worldwide to plead their case once again for a new and full contract.

Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Philharmonic Players' Association, presented a speakers lineup in the Saturday event billed as “May Day Rally to Restore Music” that included heavy hitters in the labor movement for musicians unions.

Local orchestra musicians are back at the negotiating table with management after being put on furlough Sept. 1. They are concerned with a new offer that would cut the season from 33 weeks to 28 weeks.

MacDonald said the move would “reduce our modest salaries to poverty wages. ... Every proposal offering temporary COVID concessions has been met by Philharmonic leadership with demands for permanent cuts to musicians and wages.”

MacDonald said the organization has net assets of more than $26 million, a figure criticized by guest speaker Ray Hair, international president of the American Federation of Musicians, who compared the six-figure salary of Philharmonic manager James Palermo to the modest musicians' salaries. The base salary for musicians is about $26,000, MacDonald said, and the organization's annual budget is about $6 million.

Hair pointed to music “perfectly played with sold-out performances, but that was not enough for Palermo and his board. Here's a company with net assets of $26 million as of August last year.” In the last two years, the not-for-profit organization has made “gains” of $2.5 million, Hair added.

Hair chided the management to be more like the management for the orchestras of Dallas and Fort Worth, where managers “keep salaries and health care and nurture players.”

Part of the new deal with local musicians would continue employer-paid health coverage of 99% through Aug. 31 and then return to the 70% employer-paid coverage rate from previous contracts. The last collective bargaining agreement expired in the summer of 2019.

MacDonald said local musician health insurance is currently covered by the American Rescue Plan Act, which started April 1 and runs through September, unless employment occurs earlier.

Hair hailed the steelworkers, operating engineers and musicians from Columbus, Ohio, Toledo and Louisville, Kentucky, who came to the local rally, estimated to draw between 350 and 400 people.

“They've come from all over,” Hair said, “and of course we're all pleased.”

Former Philharmonic CEO Christopher Guerin also spoke in solidarity with the musicians even though he admitted it was not the usual gig for a former manager.

“The pandemic has hurt the performing arts as hard or harder than anything in this community,” Guerin said. He said preserving the number of musicians and benefits was a “matter of vision; ... a balanced budget is not an artistic vision.”

“One drumbeat I hear that I refuse to believe starts with the words 'never again.' Never again will our orchestra be what it once was. In my opinion, all that is hogwash. It will take time to return to the way things were 14 months ago, but it will happen,” Guerin said.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker sang for the crowd before calling herself a proud union supporter and believer in collective bargaining.

“I was glad to read that negotiations have opened back up,” Tucker said. “You know you have a councilperson on your side in the form of Sharon Tucker and let's let the music play. Music and instruments don't play themselves. Musicians play them, and that is why I support you.”

Other guest speakers included Paul Austin, president of the International Conference of Symphony and Opera Musicians, and John Michael Smith, president, Regional Orchestra Players Association.

