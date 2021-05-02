Saint Francis grads urged to follow patron as model

Graduates of the University of Saint Francis in the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 were exhorted Saturday to make an impact during a combined commencement at Memorial Coliseum.

The keynote speaker was African Cardinal Peter K.A. Turkson, who has served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development after being appointed in 2016 by Pope Francis.

The cardinal, a native of Ghana, leads the Vatican's teaching and advocacy on issues of justice and peace, economic inequality and global solidarity.

His office's role is to promote not only care for creation and environmental sustainability but also a balanced role for humankind within that framework.

Turkson pointed to the university's namesake as a model for the future lives of graduates.

Although Saint Francis entered religious life, he “did not say 'goodbye' to this world,” Turkson said.

“With no master but Christ and no possessions but his own soul,” he continued, “Francis was freed to become; ... a brother among brothers” and see everyone as “equal in dignity, equal in likeness of God.”

When one approaches life with the desire to make an impact in the lives of others, one gives birth to hope, Turkson said.

“Consider the impact you intend to make on leaving this university, for that impact will be your true success.”

Saturday's commencement, attended by about 3,000 people, was for both last year's graduates, who didn't have a traditional commencement ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those who finished their studies this year.

Altogether, 715 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees were conferred on this year's graduates. Eleven students received a doctorate in nursing practice, 226 received a master's degree or certificate and 478 received bachelor's degrees. Online students, included in the above totals, numbered 161.

Of the graduates, 139 received an associate degree in arts, science or nursing. The ceremony was attended by 49 students who graduated last year.

Valedictorian Tommi Andersen, 22, of Convoy, Ohio, said she had a wonderful experience studying to enter the health care field as a physician assistant.

She said she was able to continue to study during the pandemic because she could attend online last spring and in person last fall and this year.

“Going to a school that was small made the faculty really care that we were successful,” she said, adding she hopes to start graduate work at the university Tuesday.

Salutatorians included Nathan Condor, Bridget Eichman, Rita Eichman, Austin Fisher, Clista Hellwarth, Bailey Matthias, Samantha Rohloff and Jordan Wells.

Three honorary doctorates were conferred by the Rev. Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer, university president, to Turkson; William G. Niezer, retiring board of trustees member; and Sister M. Elise Kriss, university president emerita.

Before the ceremony, Kriss said she returned partly because she missed out on presiding last year because of the pandemic.

“It is, first of all, wonderful coming back,” she said. “To not have that (commencement) at the end of the year is very, very strange.”

Kriss is now on sabbatical at the Oblate School of Theology in San Antonio. But she hinted she may see Fort Wayne again soon.

“I think I'm going to be back at Saint Francis,” she said, declining details because nothing is set yet. “We're thinking it will be a bit of picking up where I left off with the community.”

