County's daily COVID tally back to 100

Allen County's streak of having fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases was broken Sunday.

Health officials added 100 new diagnoses to the local tally, which now totals 40,245 cases.

The last triple-digit increase was reported April 16, when the Allen County Department of Health announced 118 new cases.

Deaths remained at 673.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Health announced 1,072 more cases Sunday and 11 new deaths.

To date, 722,646 Hoosiers are now known to have had the coronavirus, the agency said, and 12,937 are confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

More than 1.9 million people are fully vaccinated, including almost 102,000 Allen County residents, according to state data.

Mobile clinics are planned this week in East Chicago, Hammond, LaPorte and Muncie, according to the state health department.

People ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Go to https://ourshot.in.gov for vaccination site and appointment information. Those without access to a computer or needing assistance may call 211.

COVID-19 testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

asloboda@jg.net