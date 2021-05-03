Help offered with honeybee swarms

Fort Wayne-area residents wanting bees to buzz off should call a beekeeper before an exterminator.

That's advice from Southwest Honey Co., a volunteer-operated organization founded as an initiative to conserve the local pollinator population.

Beekeepers can relocate pollinators such as honeybees, which swarm when conditions are right for them to split their colony, Southwest Honey Co. said in a news release.

Swarms are large clumps – thousands to tens of thousands – of honeybees on a branch, in a tree or other covered area, the release said. It said the phenomenon generally happens during spring, but not always. Honeybees swarm to keep their species populated, but the process can cause problems for people in urbanized areas and neighborhoods, the release said.

Refrain from calling an exterminator or using insect killer on the honeybees, which are generally not aggressive toward people, Southwest Honey Co. said.

“If the situation becomes life-threatening, the only option may be extermination,” the release said. “However, if it is a simple matter of them being a nuisance, remember we need bees and their pollination for our food and survival. Allow them to take the honor of being a minor inconvenience until a beekeeper arrives.”

Southwest Honey Co. can remove honeybee swarms less than 20 feet off the ground and not inside a structure. Call 260-609-2897 or send a message via www.southwesthoney.com. The service is free, but the organization accepts donations to assist its efforts, the release said.

For honeybees in a structure, contact the Northeast Indiana Beekeepers Association, www.neiba.info.

