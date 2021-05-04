28% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated

About 28% of Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

Indiana vaccination sites have administered 4,307,433 total doses, including 2,365,057 first doses. Statewide, 1,942,376 individuals are fully vaccinated, officials said in a news release.

The state's population is about 6.8 million, including children younger than 16, who don't qualify for the shots.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find vaccination clinics, individuals can go online to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if needing assistance. Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics.

A total of 3,394,981 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,392,361 on Sunday. A total of 9,857,803 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the Indiana Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

Testing sites can also be found online at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Indiana health officials on Monday also announced that 812 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 723,443.

One more death was added to the total of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths, bringing the state's total to 13,350, the news release said. That's almost one of every 500 Hoosiers.

On Monday, the Allen County Department of Health reported 51 more residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 40,296 confirmed cases and 673 deaths.

sslater@jg.net