Fort Wayne/Allen County

Names sought for Vandeveer Award

The Allen County commissioners Monday said nominations are being accepted for the fifth annual Linda and Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award.

The award, named for the longtime community advocates, is meant to honor volunteerism and community service work.

Nominations will be accepted through July 30. Forms are available online at www.allencounty.us/government/commissioners and at the Board of Commissioners office in Suite 410 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Nominees will be evaluated based on four criteria:

• Vision and action – Seeing a need in their community and taking steps to meet that need

• Selflessness and sacrifice – Devoting their time and energy in service to their community without seeking recognition or reward

• Commitment and perseverance – Working through difficulties and challenges to achieve their goal

• Impact – Making a positive impact in their community through their work and serving as encouragement for others to do likewise.

The recipient of the award, to be presented in September, will receive an individual plaque, and their names will be included on a perpetual plaque that will remain in the commissioners' office. The recipient will also receive a $250 check, based on money from donors.

Promenade Park adds restrooms

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has added new restrooms to the north shore portion of Promenade Park, near the PNC Playground.

A Monday news release said the facilities are also near the Rivergreenway, which runs along the north side of the park.

The restrooms are fully accessible and designed to be as hands-free as possible. Both restroom doors can be opened automatically, and lights are operated with motion sensors, which also save energy costs. The restroom faucets and hand dryers also use sensor technology.

Outside the restrooms, park users will find a drinking fountain with a bottle-filling station and a dog watering station.

The bathrooms will be open daily during park hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Investment site offered by library

The Allen County Public Library on Monday announced it now offers Value Line as an electronic resource to all ACPL library cardholders.

Value Line, which has been in business since 1931, provides financial research and analysis of 3,400 large-, mid- and small-cap stocks using a proprietary ranking system.

The resource also offers research and analysis of mutual funds, options and exchange-traded funds commonly referred to as ETFs. Thousands of professional and individual investors, colleges, universities and libraries use Value Line's services, the library's news release said.

To access the product, individuals will need to use their library card number and PIN. This will allow for users to access it remotely or from inside the library building. The link for Value Line can be found on the Research and Database page of www.acpl.info.

Those needing assistance with their library account and/or PIN can contact the library staff at 260-421-1200 or Ask@acpl.info.

Visit Fort Wayne takes Izzy for spin

Visit Fort Wayne, the convention and tourism promoter, will be turning the spotlight on local activities using the moniker @IzzyintheFort!

Izzy is the name given to a light blue bicycle that will serve as a symbol of exploring the city.

“From Fort Wayne's abundant outdoor activities to local favorites like the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Izzy will celebrate all that makes Fort Wayne special and unique,” a Monday news release said.

“We knew we wanted it to be something sporty, and thought Izzy might be a nice tribute to Isabel Alvarez who played on the Fort Wayne Daisies,” spokeswoman Jessa Campbell said in an emailed response. Follow @IzzyintheFort on Instagram, and learn more at www.visitfortwayne.com/Izzy.

Fairfield restricted for utility work

Starting today, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions on Fairfield Avenue between Baker and Bass streets. The restrictions are needed for power line work, the city said in a Monday news release.

AEP crews will be performing the work. Weather permitting, it will be completed by May 18.

For more information or for any problems that might develop, contact the Right of Way Department at 427-6155 or go online to www.trecthefort.org.

