Census: Allen County sees growth

If it seems to you that Allen County has more people living here than it used to, you're not wrong.

Even amid a pandemic, people were on the move, and some of them moved here.

In 2020, the county added a net gain of 897 residents as people relocated to the county from elsewhere in the nation, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

The gain from what population experts call domestic migration marks the fourth straight year the Allen County's population expanded after six straight years of losses from 2011 to 2016.

"We compete every day against other communities to attract and retain talent. These numbers mean Allen County is winning," John Urbahns, president and chief executive officer of Greater Fort Wayne, said in a news release touting the growth.

Allen County's growth represents more than 60% of the growth in Indiana as a whole, which gained 1,323 people through domestic migration.

The state was the only one in the Midwest to register such a gain.

