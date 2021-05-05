Final piece of Dupont trail gets initial OK

The plan to complete the Dupont Road Trail is in motion after receiving support from Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday.

The council gave the ordinance initial approval during a committee meeting. The section of the trail is only about a third of a mile, but Dawn Ritchie, the city's greenways manager, said it will create connectivity within the Fort Wayne trails system, including a direct connection to the Pufferbelly Trail.

The last piece of the trail, along the south side of Dupont between Coldwater and Pine Mills roads, will be 8 feet wide. The $365,796.40 project will include curb ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, drainage structures, a bus pad, a park bench, crosswalks and sidewalk connections.

The final section of the trail will complete the 4.7-mile length of the Dupont Road Trail, which stretches from Lima Road to Tonkel Road. Work on the trail started in 2006.

Ritchie said the trail directly connects to the Pufferbelly Trail and the Salomon Farm Loop, which respectively have 399 and 659 average daily users.

“That is a great deal of connectivity,” she said.

The trail will also affect a large number of residents and employees in the area. Ritchie told the council there are 11,539 residents who live within half a mile of the trail, and there are 771 employers with a combined 13,285 employees in the same area.

The support from the community has also been evident through some of the trail's business neighbors. Six businesses donated a combined $141,000 toward the trail that won't have to come from taxpayers, Ritchie added.

Crosby Excavating was awarded the project after being what Ritchie called “the lowest and most responsive” bidder. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

Before the vote, Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, asked whether funds recently awarded to the city by the federal government could be used on the project. Ritchie said she was unsure but would follow up with Tucker.

Council members voted 8-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will be formally voted on by the same members at an upcoming regular City Council meeting. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, was absent Tuesday.

The council rarely, if ever, changes its preliminary votes.

