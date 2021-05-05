Hotspot virus cluster in area counties

Indiana's statewide COVID-19 map has mostly turned blue, showing that much of the state is now at the lowest color-coded risk for the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

But that's not the case for six of northeast Indiana's counties, which are either in yellow, the second-lowest risk category, or orange, the second-highest. Those six counties are all above the state's positivity rate of 4.7%.

The color categories are based on the percentage of positive tests during the seven days ending April 26. The map will be updated at noon today.

LaGrange, DeKalb and Whitley counties' positivity rates put them in orange, meaning that 10% or more tests came back positive. Allen, Steuben, and Noble counties are in yellow, meaning between 5% and 9.9% of tests were positive.

Allen's positivity rate stands at 6.35% and Noble's is 5.54%. The trend in both counties' positivity rates is down. Steuben, however, is verging on orange status at 9.1% and is trending upward.

Allen County health officials have expressed concern that a more contagious and potentially more serious variant of COVID-19, the B-117 variant first found in the United Kingdom, is now spreading widely in Michigan and will spread across the border into northeast Indiana.

The rates in the orange counties are 12.43% in LaGrange, 10.94% in Whitley and 10.81% in DeKalb. Positivity rates in all three are trending down, but LaGrange's rate is second highest in the state.

Only four other Indiana counties are in orange based on positivity, with two of them, Elkhart and LaPorte, on the Michigan border. The highest rate, 13.41%, is in Warren County near the Illinois border in western central Indiana.

No Indiana counties are in red, the most serious category. Twenty-six counties are in yellow based on positivity rates, and the rest are in blue.

Northeast Indiana counties in blue, based on seven-day positivity rates, are Kosciusko at 4.23%, Wells at 2.75%, Huntington at 2.7%, Wabash at 1.71% and Adams at 1.05%.

The advisory category of counties may be different than the color based on positivity rates because other factors are considered.

Allen County on Tuesday reported 63 more residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two residents had died of the disease, bringing totals to 40,359 cases and 675 deaths.

Statewide, 834 positive tests and 12 new deaths were reported, bringing totals to 724,214 cases and 12,950 confirmed deaths, plus 413 probable deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

Indiana is closing in on 2 million fully vaccinated people, with 1,969,344 reported Tuesday. Allen County now has 103,113 fully vaccinated residents, or 35.2% of eligible residents.

