'Star Wars' droids featured in US Postal Service stamps

The U.S. Postal Service introduced 20 Forever stamps Tuesday featuring “Star Wars” droids.

The Postal Service said the stamps are a nod to the commitment of Lucasfilm and its parent company, The Walt Disney Co., to science, technology, engineering and math learning and the continued collaboration between the “Star Wars: Force for Change” philanthropic initiative and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

“Star Wars: Force for Change” and FIRST are on a mission to expand access to STEM learning and robotics to more young people around the world, the Postal Service said.

The Forever stamps were dedicated during a virtual ceremony and are now being sold online and at post office locations nationwide. The first-day-of-issue location for the stamps was Nicasio, California.

“I grew up with Star Wars and love sharing the stories and inspiration with my kids,” dedicating official Isaac Cronkhite, chief logistics and processing operations officer and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service, said in a statement. “The Postal Service has a long history of looking to the stars as inspiration for its stamps, and for celebrating the innovation, science and technology it takes to get us there, which is why the 'Star Wars' droids are a perfect fit for stamps. These new Forever stamps represent more than four decades of technical innovation in the service of brilliant storytelling.”

Cronkhite was joined for the ceremony by Lynwen Brennan, executive vice president and general manager at Lucasfilm, Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director at Lucasfilm, and Anthony Daniels, the actor who performed as C-3P0 in all nine Skywalker saga films.