TRF concert, event dates announced

Plans for this year's Three Rivers Festival are marching on with the announcement Tuesday of a concert lineup and dates for many of the event's popular attractions.

Organizers say they are working with city parks officials and county health authorities and have made some changes to address the potential for spreading COVID-19, the illness that led to the festival's 2020 cancellation.

John Nichter, president of the festival's board, said concert capacity will be limited to 40%, and patrons will be encouraged to buy tickets online in advance, so organizers have a better idea of crowd size.

Vendors and patrons will be required to wear face coverings, and booths and tables will be spread out to allow for social distancing, he said.

Kicking off the lineup will be Keegan Ferrell, fresh from his stint on “The Voice” on July 9, along with Fatima Washington and Woah Man! in a local talent night.

Wrapping up the festival on July 17 will be Here Come The Mummies, plus Good Night Gracie and the Sweetwater All Stars.

The festival's other musical shows are Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience and Chris Worth on July 10; the Band Brother, the Y's Guys and Daily Driver on July 13; Heart and Soul Affair with Toy Factory and Music Lovers Lounge on July 15; and the Billy Joel and Elton John tribute show Face2Face plus Aleena York and Blue Pinto on July 16.

On July 11, Building 429, Rhett Walker, Cochren & Co. and Terrian will perform. Those tickets are available only at WLAB-FM Star 88.3's website at star883.com.

Tickets for the other shows are on sale now at threeriversfestival.org by following the entertainment prompt.

Other popular free attractions are also being fleshed out, Nichter said.

Fan of the servers' contest? It's a go on July 12. Junk Food Alley? It'll be back, in some form. Itching to take part in the bed race? You can sign up now at the festival's website for the event that shoves off July 14.

The festival's trivia night contest will be July 15. Art in the Park will take place July 10 and 11, and Children's Fest and the International Village are scheduled for July 16 and 17.

The downtown midway will be open throughout the festival. Organizers are working with affiliated events, although several have been scheduled, Nichter said.

He said the future trend for COVID-19 factors in to how festival events will be handled.

“As of now, we are staying strict (about mask-wearing),” he said. But that could change as the festival grows closer, depending on the virus.

He urged people to get vaccinated before they attend the festival.

“At this point, we're hoping for the best,” Nichter said.

