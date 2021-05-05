Zoo dedicates plaque to former director

The man who led the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for more than 20 years received a high honor from the zoo Wednesday.

A plaque for Jim Anderson, who was the zoo’s executive director 1994 to 2020 before retiring, was unveiled near the Z.O.&O. Railroad plaza. Visitors will walk by the plaque as they exit the train depot.

The location of the plaque was important to Anderson as it was the place he met his wife of more than 25 years, Linda, while working at the zoo.

While Anderson attributes all things at the zoo to community and donor support, everything people experience at the zoo “has his fingerprints on it,” the zoo’s press release stated.

"Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo stands as a testament to Jim’s passion for families, animals, and nature,” the plaque reads.

dfilchak@jg.net