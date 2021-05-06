City to have first cultural district

Fort Wayne will soon have its first cultural district after receiving preliminary approval from City Council.

Dan Ross, vice president of community development at Arts United, addressed the council Tuesday, asking for the designation of a cultural district for the Arts Campus.

City Council's approval of the designation is needed before the cultural district can be recognized by the state legislature.

The designation will make it a destination for people around the state, Ross said.

The Arts Campus includes seven facilities and represents 17 organizations. The campus is on the northeast side of downtown between Clinton and Clay streets.

There are no current funding opportunities available from the state for cultural districts, but there has been work to bring the state closer to that type of funding.

The ordinance includes that there are marketing and promotional opportunities available to cultural districts as well.

Ross shared with the council members that the designation does not cost the city anything, and the ordinance won't limit the city's power over the campus.

He added that cultural districts can stimulate economic growth and development in the surrounding areas and can create more creative sector jobs for the city.

Fort Wayne will join 10 other cities with cultural districts, including Carmel, Nashville in Brown County and West Lafayette.

The city will be able to develop other cultural districts in the future, and the Arts Campus Cultural District can be expanded.

Before Ross addressed the council, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, read a statement from fellow council member Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, who was absent for the meeting.

“As Fort Wayne grows and we attract new businesses and residents, arts serve a major role as a driver for quality of life improvements that can be enjoyed by everyone,” Paddock read, later adding, “Fort Wayne embraces the arts and the social and economic benefits that come along.”

But Freistroffer, a self-declared longtime supporter of the arts, wasn't the only City Council member to share his support.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said he appreciates how the arts build character in people of all ages, adding that this ordinance seems to connect some dots when it comes to the overall plan for Fort Wayne.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he thinks the cultural district is a “high value asset” for the community that will make Arts Campus more of an attraction.

“This brings another arrow to the quiver of making Fort Wayne a destination,” he said.

The council preliminarily voted 8-0 to approve the cultural district. The council rarely, if ever, changes its preliminary votes.

