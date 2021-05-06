County gains 897 new residents

If it seems to you that Allen County has more people living here than it used to, you're not wrong.

Even amid a pandemic, Americans were on the move, and some of them moved here.

In 2020, the county added a net gain of 897 residents as people relocated to the county from elsewhere in the nation, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Wednesday.

The gain from what population experts call domestic migration marks the fourth straight year the Allen County's population expanded that way after six straight years of losses from 2011 to 2016.

“We compete every day against other communities to attract and retain talent. These numbers mean Allen County is winning,” John Urbahns, president and chief executive officer of Greater Fort Wayne, said in a news release touting the growth.

Allen County's domestic migration growth represents more than 60% of the growth in Indiana as a whole, which gained 1,323 people through domestic migration. The state was the only one in the Midwest to register such a gain.

Domestic migration growth is only one component of population growth, which also includes the number of births minus deaths and net inbound international migration.

Overall, Allen County's population grew by 3,184 in 2020, or 0.84%. That rate is double the state's and nation's rate of 0.4%.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said the domestic migration number has usefulness but is not based on the latest information.

The number isn't based on the recent 2020 census headcount but instead on projections by a statistical model on the 2010 census, she said.

“I am not discounting it,” Blakeman said of the 2020 domestic migration number. “But I don't know how accurate these (projections) are.”

She added she is holding off on drawing conclusions from the number because the release of results from the 2020 census is just a few weeks away.

The further away one gets from the data used in the census projections, the more likely inaccuracies can creep in, Blakeman said.

The census data used in coming up with the domestic migration number estimates Allen County lost 3,030 people through domestic migration from 2011 to 2016. The county gained 3,264 residents through domestic migration since 2017, for a net domestic migration gain of 234 people.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that 379,299 people lived in the county in 2019.

Both the Allen County commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry issued statements Wednesday saying the gain was a testament to the success of government efforts to make the area a good place to live.

“This continuing trend shows Allen County remains a place people find desirable,” Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown and Nelson Peters said in a joint statement.

“We have gained a reputation as being business-friendly, with the county experiencing a fourth straight year of over $1 billion dollars in building permits,” the statement continues.

“But more and more we are considered as an attractive place for people to move into and live. The momentum is still very strong, and as a community we must strive to maintain that momentum.”

Henry's statement stresses the city's continued focus on economic development and job opportunities paired with “quality of life amenities for individuals, families and businesses.”

Ellen Cutter, vice president of economic development at Greater Fort Wayne, said to bring in new businesses, the area has to show that the companies will be able to attract and retain the kind of workforce talent they need.

“We've clearly established that Allen County checks that box,” she said.

Blakeman pointed out that General Motors, Parkview Health and Sweetwater Sound have likely contributed to the positive domestic migration.

New investment by Amazon promising more than 1,000 jobs will bring at least some new people, economic development officials have said.

“When we're able to offer residents amenities like The Landing and Promenade Park, while maintaining a cost of living that's among the lowest in America for communities our size, it's easy to see why people are choosing to move here and stay here,” Urbahns' statement said.

