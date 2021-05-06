New plaque lauds 44-year legacy

The man who led the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo for more than 25 years received a high honor from the zoo Wednesday.

A plaque for Jim Anderson, the zoo's executive director from 1994 to 2020, was unveiled near the Z.O.&O. Railroad plaza, where Anderson met his wife, Linda, while working at the zoo. Visitors will walk by the plaque as they exit the train depot.

Anderson started as a seasonal zookeeper in 1976 and was promoted to curator in 1979. He was then promoted to assistant director in 1986 and held that position until former director Earl Wells retired. Anderson's retirement was announced in March 2020 after 44 years at the zoo.

“This is just one special day to really celebrate all that Jim's legacy and what he has done to make our zoo better,” board President Chuck Surack said. “His fingerprints are on everything that we do at the zoo.”

Anderson shared some statistics that encapsulate how much the zoo has changed in his time. Since he first started, the zoo has grown from 7 acres to 40 acres and from 25 employees to 400 employees. Back then, the zoo's budget was less than $500,000, and now it is more than $10 million.

During Anderson's tenure, the zoo added the Australian Adventure in 1986, the Indonesian Rain Forest in 1996 and the new African Journey in 2009, according to a zoo news release.

“Everything has changed, except the mission – connecting kids and animals, strengthening families, inspiring people to care,” Anderson said. “That has remained consistent. That's what has kept me here for 44 years was being part of that, offering that to the community.”

The plaque features an impression of a photo that Anderson said is of him gazing over the African savanna.

He said he remembers the moment of contemplation, wondering if he would ever return.

“And there it is on the sign,” Anderson said with a smile.

While Anderson attributes everything at the zoo to community and donor support, Anderson's impact is undeniable, Surack said.

“Fort Wayne Children's Zoo stands as a testament to Jim's passion for families, animals, and nature,” the plaque reads.

Anderson misses the zoo now that he is retired, but it isn't all bad, he said.

“I miss being part of a great team, doing this for the community, but I can mow my grass on Monday morning if I want to now,” he said.

dfilchak@jg.net