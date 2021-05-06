Region gained an estimated 3,464 people

The 11 counties of northeast Indiana grew slightly between 2019 and 2020, but the region is still far from reaching a goal of 1 million residents by decade's end.

Allen County led the region in population growth in the census estimates released this week. However, the estimates are based on 2010 data and not the recent 2020 census headcount expected to be released in upcoming weeks.

According to the estimates, the region grew at the same rate – .4 percent – as the rest of Indiana and the nation.

However, the region's growth outpaced surrounding states, including Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, as well as the Midwest as a whole.

But with the region growing only from 789,701 to 793,165 people – an increase of 3,464 – the goal of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for growing to 1 million by 2030 seems elusive.

"To reach our region’s Vision 2030 goals, we must accelerate our population growth rate to increase our region’s population," Ryan Twiss, vice president of talent initiatives for the partnership, said in a statement.

