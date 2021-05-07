Braun sees Holcomb's predicament

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said he was glad he wasn't in Gov. Eric Holcomb's position when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

When asked about the governor's recent use of vetoes, the senator from Indiana said this year has brought out issues that make people evaluate how much power they want their government to have.

“I think you've seen the legislature that has been a little less interested in mandates, one size fits all. The governor, though, had the tough job of being the point person to navigate through it,” Braun, a Republican, said, later adding, “All I can tell you is that when this all started a little over a year ago, there was a lot of uncertainty. I'm glad I wasn't in the spot where I had to navigate through it other than talk about it as being senator.”

State lawmakers plan to return to the Statehouse next week for a possible vote to again override the Republican governor's veto of a bill limiting the broad authority used to impose restrictions around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Holcomb filed suit against the Indiana General Assembly, seeking to block a new law allowing lawmakers to call themselves in for emergency session.

Holcomb said the law is unconstitutional, but Attorney General Todd Rokita said Holcomb has no right to sue.

Allen County Republican Headquarters hosted a breakfast for Braun's visit, and Braun took the opportunity to spend time in front of the microphone and more casually one-on-one with residents talking about the governmental issues. He asked people to resist being wooed by the high amount of federal funding cities, counties and states are receiving due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My message, whenever I'm talking to supporters or even people I'm trying to convince otherwise, is that you have to be real careful when we have times like these,” Braun said. “It seems like there is so much money coming from the federal government, (and) there's so much being offered. You know that doesn't make sense in the mid- and long-term.”

The true issue, Braun said, is that the federal government is “trying to get even more invested in our lives.”

Despite describing himself as one of the most conservative senators in Washington, D.C., Braun emphasized that it's also important to listen to the issues that come up from different types of people, including young people.

“We can't be the party of 'no' or 'we don't want to talk about it,'” he said. “We'll get outmaneuvered by the competition.”

Steve Shine, Allen County GOP chair, said having politicians speak at the monthly breakfasts is important because it provides an opportunity for GOP supporters to have their opinions heard and for politicians to be able to address voters directly.

