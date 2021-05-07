Fort Wayne / Allen County

COVID vaccine clinic set for veterans

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans from 9 to 11 a.m. May 15 at VFW Post 2457, 12700 Dawkins Road, New Haven. The clinic is for veterans, caregivers and spouses. To preregister, call 800-360-8387, ext. 71101.

YMCA Trail Buddies rides underway

The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne kicked off its fifth season of its Trail Buddies program May 1.

The free bike program offers people with a disability or for those who are unable to pedal a bike an opportunity to be pedaled by volunteers on a specialized wheelchair bike called The Duet.

Cyclists can pedal participants of all ages that weigh 50 to 250 pounds. The program has given more than 420 rides since the program began in 2017.

The program is offered at Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road and Parkview Family YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

For more information or to sign up for the program, call 755-4961 or email Rebekah Coffey at rebekah_coffey@fwymca.org.

Blue Jacket thrift store goes online

Blue Jacket Inc. is taking the next step in the growth of its popular and expanded Blue Jacket Clothing Co. thrift store by opening up the opportunity for online shopping, officials announced Wednesday.

Its website, www.bluejacketboutique.com, is offering some of the store's highest quality items at the steep discounts available in their brick and mortar store in Coldwater Crossing Shopping Plaza.

Blue Jacket Inc. is a nonprofit with a mission to provide training and opportunity to any person with a barrier striving to earn gainful employment. The clothing store, in existence since 2012, serves a number of purposes for the 15-year-old nonprofit. It provides business professional clothing to the clients of its Career Academy free of charge, and provides transitional employment for its graduates as sales associates and key holder positions.

