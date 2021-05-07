Doden to enter race for governor

Eric Doden positioned himself as a political outsider Thursday when announcing his bid to be the Republican Party's candidate for governor in 2024.

A local elections expert thinks Doden could face a challenge establishing outsider status even though Doden has never held elected office.

Doden, a Fort Wayne resident, is a founding partner in local private equity firms Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC. He's also the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

“I have spent the last decade focused on tackling Indiana's greatest challenges and implementing conservative solutions that get real results for the people of Indiana,” he said in a statement.

“While the political class tells us that they are solving our biggest problems, people tell me it often feels like they are more worried about keeping their office, or their next political career move, than improving our lives,” Doden said. “A few political insiders will say that I am too bold or too direct for their taste. Many leaders who know me well have encouraged me to bring my authentic, bold, no-nonsense approach to the Indiana governor's race.”

Andy Downs, director of the nonpartisan Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said status as a political outsider requires more than just claiming the name.

“You can call yourself that, but there has to be some proof,” said Downs, an associate professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

In Doden's case, that could be tough considering his time spent leading the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Downs said. Not only was that position a political appointment by former Gov. Mitch Daniels, but the job required Doden to work closely with elected officials across the state.

“You cannot call yourself a political outsider when so much of your success has been on the inside,” Downs said, also referencing Doden's time leading Greater Fort Wayne.

Doden could gain some outsider credibility if he stresses his success in the private sector, Downs added.

If elected, Doden would be the first Indiana governor from Fort Wayne.

Tom Borne, Asher Agency's CEO, said the local community could benefit from having a familiar face in the governor's mansion. But he doesn't expect it would trigger a windfall of state money.

“Definitely, there is an advantage, but I would call it a quiet advantage,” Borne said.

Other Republicans expected to seek their party's nomination for governor include Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Doden, who has described himself as “a turnaround guy,” is president of Pago USA, a development company that works with distressed downtowns in small Midwest cities. His news release cited more than 20 years of financial and investment experience in various industries, including automotive, sporting goods manufacturing, steel, construction products and real estate development.

“I believe firmly that we can restore and grow our Indiana Main Streets, enable success for both students and educators in our school system, improve our broken health care system, and create 21st century economic opportunities for Hoosier families,” Doden said. “To do so, we need to elect leaders who have the experience, vision and courage to get results.

“That's what I did when I served the people of Indiana under then-Governor (Mike) Pence, it's what I did leading job growth efforts in Allen County, and it is what I do each and every day in my business, working hard to create greater opportunities in our communities,” he said.

Steve Shine, Allen County Republican chairman, praised Doden's economic development experience at the state and local levels.

“He's got a lot of vigor. He's got a lot of stamina. He's got a lot of connections in the corporate world,” Shine said.

Doden failed in his attempt to win the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor in 2011. Paula Hughes, a former Allen County councilwoman, won the Republican primary that year to face Mayor Tom Henry, who was the incumbent.

Eric and his wife, Maci Doden, live in Fort Wayne and are the parents of five children.

Doden earned a bachelor's degree in business finance from Hillsdale College and a law degree from Valparaiso School of Law. For more than 20 years, Doden has attended Blackhawk Ministries Church, where he previously served as an elder.

sslater@jg.net