News anchor to lead Urban League

WANE-TV news anchor Terra Brantley is leaving the station to become president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League.

The Urban League and WANE made the announcement Thursday.

Brantley is WANE's main weekday anchor for newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. She previously hosted WANE's morning and noon newscasts for more than 20 years.

WANE said she is Indiana's longest-serving African American news anchor. She will leave in June and begin her position with the Urban League in July.

“Terra is a household name that spells integrity, trust, leadership, and a wealth of care and concern for the entire community,” says Kenneth Christmon, chairman of the Fort Wayne Urban League Board of Directors. “Having Terra lead this organization will focus our collective work, broaden the scope of service to many, and provide a sense of authentic excellence needed to partner with the great progress being made in Fort Wayne.”

Brantley replaces interim CEO Quinton Dixie, who left in January to become associate research professor of the history of Christianity in the United States and Black church studies at Duke University. The Urban League board fired CEO Cosette Grant-Overton two years ago.

Brantley has won numerous Indiana Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, been nominated for several regional Emmy awards and has repeatedly been honored with awards for her community service.

In 2017, she was recognized with an Indiana Women's Commission Torchbearer Award in Indianapolis. In 2015, the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Club honored her as its Brilliant Woman of the Year. She's also been named the Healthier Moms and Babies Inspirational Mother of the Year.

“I am so pleased to have Terra Brantley at the helm of the Fort Wayne Urban League,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Boys and Girls Clubs. “I have deep respect and great admiration for the substantial contributions Terra has made over the course of her remarkable career as a television news anchor at WANE 15. She is a trusted face in our community and has demonstrated her passion and love for our community. I am confident that Terra will be a remarkable leader amid these challenging times in our community and country. She will be a champion of engagement, unity and healing.”

A native of Cleveland, Brantley graduated from Bedford High School in 1982 as the class commencement speaker. As a McGraw-Hill scholarship winner, she graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, earning a Bachelor of Science in Communications.

In 2014 she earned a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Indiana Tech.

