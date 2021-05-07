Region's population gains 0.4%

The 11 counties of northeast Indiana grew slightly between 2019 and 2020, but the region is still far from reaching a goal of 1 million residents by decade's end.

Allen County led the region in population growth in the census estimates released this week. However, the estimates are based on 2010 data and not the recent 2020 census expected to be released in upcoming weeks.

According to the estimates, the region grew at the same rate – 0.4% – as the rest of Indiana and the nation.

However, the region's growth outpaced that of surrounding states, including Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, as well as the Midwest as a whole.

But, with the region growing only from 789,701 to 793,165 people – an increase of 3,464 – the goal of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for growing to 1 million by 2030 seems elusive.

“To reach our region's Vision 2030 goals, we must accelerate our population growth rate to increase our region's population,” Ryan Twiss, vice president of talent initiatives for the partnership, said in a statement.

Of the counties in the region, Whitley experienced the highest growth, 1.5%. LaGrange County came in second at 0.9%, and Allen County came in third at about 0.8%.

Allen County officials Wednesday noted growth in domestic migration, which happens when people from elsewhere move here.

The total growth figure highlighted Thursday by the regional partnership is different – including growth from more births than deaths, international migration and domestic migration.

Four counties lost residents – Huntington (149 residents or 0.4%), Kosciusko (450 residents or 0.6%), Noble (75 residents or 0.2%) and Wabash (244 residents or 0.8 %).

Allen County grew from 379,006 to 382,187 or 0.8%. Officials Tuesday cited the addition of employees by several large employers as propelling growth.

Whitley County may be experiencing a spillover effect from Allen's growth, said Dale Buuck, president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corp.

Although there haven't been big residential development projects, last year was a record-breaking year for building permits, he said.

“The Allen County housing market is getting more expensive by the day,” he said. “We think we're more reasonable. While values of homes in the county are increasing, it's still a pretty good value.”

In LaGrange County, Bill Bradley, president and chief executive officer at LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., said the Amish community is driving the bulk of the population growth.

“We've seen an increase in the number of Amish businesses in the community, and we are very appreciative of what the Amish community contributes to the overall economy,” Bradley said.

Other area counties that are growing are Adams County, which grew by 145 residents or 0.4%; DeKalb County which grew by 105 residents or 0.3% and Steuben County, which grew by 72 residents or 0.2%.

Wells County grew by 11 residents, but that was not enough not enough to raise the growth percentage.

Allen County's population growth made up 90% of the region's overall growth.

“It's clear that with a 0.4% (overall) growth rate, it will be more difficult for our region to reach 1 million people by 2030,” Kate Virag, partnership spokeswoman, said in a statement.

“Our region's collective efforts must continue to work on ... population growth with regional employers, local economic developers and other partners to strategically increase the growth rate and attract new companies and jobs.”

rsalter@jg.net