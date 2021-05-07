State sees 1,261 cases, 6 COVID deaths

An additional 1,261 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and six additional deaths have been reported, state health officials said Thursday.

The update brings to 726,600 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. A total of 12,966 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 413 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the Indiana Department of Health said.

In Allen County, 88 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 40,531.

No new deaths were added to the county's total of 675 deaths.

A total of 9,939,840 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. They can get a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

The state health department said 4,453,018 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, 2,406,936 first doses and 2,046,082 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.