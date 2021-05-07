Survey respondents say media putting spin on news stories

Whether they lean moderate, conservative or very conservative, many northeast Indiana news consumers consider the current environment extremely politically polarized, and some believe the media play a role.

Those listeners and readers had plenty of messages for news organizations when asked for input through a recent online survey The Journal Gazette helped promote. Responses included:

• “That we do not want a left wing spin on every story; let us decide how to think and feel. Far too many journalists have become political pundits.”

• “Regardless of political beliefs, report the news without bias,” one 20-year-old suggested. “Too many adjectives and adverbs that bend stories to their political view.”

• “Probably 95% of the news reported by mainstream media is tainted with opinion versus just reporting,” said another response. “When I went to journalism courses, the instruction was to report the facts without putting a spin on it. Most of what I read/hear on mainstream news is tainted by terms that are clearly intended to sway opinions to the liberal viewpoint instead of just letting people make their own judgments. That's not news. That's commentary.”

The responses were to an extensive survey that allowed participants to weigh in on local and national news – which ones they see as accurate, trustworthy, biased, having integrity or having an agenda, among other descriptions.

The online survey was available for nearly six weeks, part of a “Re-Engaging the Right” research project about 30 news organizations are participating in through the Trusting News nonprofit. It is funded by the Reynolds Journalism Institute, the American Press Institute, Democracy Fund and the Knight Foundation. Research Partners include the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas at Austin.

A Gallup survey last year suggested 73% of Democrats trust the media a “fair amount” or more but just 10% of Republicans responded that way, Trusting News said in a March news release about the project.

The Journal Gazette first provided the online survey link March 23 and ran information about the academic research project multiple times within six days. A research associate with the University of Texas said this week that 248 readers indicating they are in the Fort Wayne area completed the survey. Responses in other markets ranged from as few as 10 to 793.

Among the Fort Wayne area responses, easily 90% or more identified themselves as white/Caucasian and far more males than females responded.

The survey closed at the end of April. Researchers are tabulating responses from extensive spreadsheets and a report could be produced by July, a Trusting News spokeswoman said.

The Journal Gazette will publish another story once researchers share the survey data analysis.

Along with promoting the online survey, each news organization Trusting News selected for the project agreed to conduct interviews using Zoom or a comparable platform with three to five respondents. Those completing the in-depth interviews received a $25 gift card.

The Journal Gazette interviewed four area residents via Zoom.

The two women interviewed raised concerns about the media labeling people.

“I don't even know what a conservative is per se,” said a 69-year-old who lives outside of Allen County. “Most of us, we don't like to be lumped into a group.”

She said it seems most media are being controlled and questioned the influence of “big business” and tech/social media companies on news and information.

Another woman interviewed said she doesn't think all conservatives are “Trump supporters.” They are not all “gun-crazed” and neither should they be portrayed as being supportive of the January insurrection.

Conservatives care for their community, the 58-year-old said, adding that they want the country to prosper and everyone to be successful through hard work.

“I think conservatives love their country,” she said.

