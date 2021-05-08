Days set for toxic waste disposal

Allen County residents will have three Saturdays this year to dispose of household hazardous waste.

The Allen County commissioners entered into an agreement Friday with the city of Fort Wayne for the third consecutive year to hold a few Tox-Away Saturdays.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management already conducts Tox-Away Tuesdays, but Director Tom Fox said the department gets about 20 more tons of hazardous waste with the Saturday events.

“That's additional material that's not going into the landfill or into our sewers or waterways, so it's a win-win for everybody,” Fox said.

The 2021 Tox-Away Saturdays will be May 15, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. The Allen County household hazardous waste facility at 2260 Carroll Road will be open on those days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the typical items taken include automotive products, batteries, fertilizers, fire extinguishers, fluorescent light bulbs, herbicides, household cleaners, mercury, paint, pesticides, pool chemicals and propane tanks.

The cost is $5 for up to 25 pounds, $10 for 26 to 50 pounds and a $1 a pound for more than 51 pounds. Other costs include $2 apiece for auto, ATV and mower batteries; $2 per item for fire extinguishers; $1 per quart or $2 per gallon for latex paint; and $1 for 10 or less 4-foot and 8-foot fluorescent bulbs or $2 for 11 to 20 bulbs.

Cash will be the only accepted payment.

