Didier announces run for mayor

It's official: Tom Didier is running for mayor.

Didier, a Republican city councilman representing Fort Wayne's 3rd District, announced his mayoral campaign during a news conference Friday at the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters Local 124 Hall on Broadway. He said it was something he has thought about over the years, and it was a difficult decision.

“For me, my purpose is starting today, and it is going to be a long haul over the next two years,” he said, later adding, “I desire one thing and one thing only. I just want to see the city move forward.”

The mayoral race is still more than two years away, and Didier is the first to officially announce his candidacy. Didier said he announced his run early because he wants people to know how serious he is about winning.

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine said there is strategy involved as well to keep the local party united.

“By doing this early on, we may be able to have a primary that is uncontested,” Shine said. “In the past, we've always shot ourselves in the foot by having rancorous primaries. It hasn't just happened once. It has happened a multitude of times. We certainly want to avoid that.”

Didier said he wants to focus on the whole city of Fort Wayne – including improving neighborhoods – as mayor. His campaign signs read, “Fort Wayne first.”

“Every community measures itself against others by using their downtown as a yardstick, and Fort Wayne is already leading the pack here,” he said. “We need to keep developing our downtown but make sure we are not neglecting our neighborhood community in the process.”

Didier is a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne. He was raised on the north side of the city and is a graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School. His top goal is to run a campaign without negativity.

“I'm not a negative person. I've been in sales for over 30 years, and I can tell you this much: You can't sell negative, and you have to be positive, and I'm telling you, that's where I'm going to start,” he said.

Didier has been a City Council member since 2004. In the November 2003 election, he defeated then-incumbent councilman Tom Henry for the 3rd district seat.

Henry released a statement through his campaign Thursday, saying he has not ruled out running for reelection. Henry has been elected to four consecutive terms, having first victory in 2007.

“As your mayor, and with the bipartisan support of many, we are poised to continue that unprecedented momentum. I am well aware that no person has served five terms as Mayor of the City of Fort Wayne,” Henry said. “While it would be an honor to serve a fifth term as mayor, no decisions have been made and all options remain open as to my political future.”

