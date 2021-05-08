State's new COVID cases surpass 1,000 for 3rd day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Indiana exceeded 1,000 Friday for the third straight day.

The Indiana Department of Health confirmed that 1,189 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 17 more patients have died. That brings to 727,764 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 12,983 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 414 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

State health officials reported 1,160 new cases Wednesday and 1,261 new cases Thursday.

In Allen County, another 76 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,607 cases. No new deaths added to the county's total of and 675 deaths Friday.

State health officials said 9,970,007 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Shots are available without an appointment at participating clinics.

As of Friday, a total of 4,496,606 doses have been administered in Indiana, the state health department said. This includes 2,418,692 first doses and 2,077,914 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.