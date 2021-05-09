40.6% vaccinated in Steuben

Steuben is the only northeast Indiana county that has a higher percentage of fully vaccinated residents than the state rate of 38.7%, according to data found Saturday on the Indiana State Department of Health website.

Steuben County's vaccination rate is 40.6%. LaGrange County, which borders Steuben to the west, has the region's lowest vaccination rate at 21.5%. Only Newton County in northwest Indiana has a lower rate statewide: 21.3%.

As of Saturday, more than 4.5 million doses had been administered in Indiana. That includes more than 2.4 million first doses and more than 2.1 million individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A mobile clinic administering the Moderna vaccine is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. in Fort Wayne.

Another clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. in Warsaw.

Hoosiers interested in receiving a vaccine can obtain one without an appointment at participating clinics. To find other vaccination sites, go to https://ourshot.in.gov.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday announced 1,056 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories, bringing the total to 728,811.

As of Saturday, state officials reported 13,405 deaths confirmed or suspected to be from the coronavirus, an increase of eight from the previous day.

In Allen County, an additional 72 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,679 confirmed cases, the Allen County Department of Health reported.

The county's coronavirus death toll stands at 675.

