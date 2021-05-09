Artists make statements, sell wares

Christy Arbogast, a self-described feminist, shoots photos of strong, confident women.

The local artist, who owns Bohemian Beauty Studios, addresses body shaming and traditional feminine roles in her work. The practice of reflecting political or social causes in art is known as craftivism, she said Saturday.

Arbogast was one of more than a dozen vendors who participated in the University of Saint Francis Outdoor Spring Art Bazaar in a downtown parking lot. The fair, which included work by USF students and alumni, coincided with the two-day Mother's Day Weekend Downtown shopping and dining event organized by Downtown Fort Wayne.

Jessie Clark, who sews her own 1950s-style skirts, modeled for some of Arbogast's shots. The photos show Clark standing up straight with her hands on her hips and her chin tilted upward.

“Just kind of owning who she is, being proud of who she is,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast, who hand-embroiders designs onto the prints, was also selling photos taken at the Women's March, among other events.

“I have a whole George Floyd series I did from the first night of the protest,” she said. “Everything that has happened in the world in the past year has really struck a chord with me.”

Taylor Bontrager, who sells ceramics under the Raine Drop Studios umbrella, gets her inspiration from water, earth and sky.

She uses a pottery wheel to create the vases, cups and mugs she glazes and sells for $20 to $35.

“I really like making functional (pieces) versus just mainly sculptural,” she said. “Nature is what really inspires everything I make in one way or another.”

Bontrager is a new USF alumna. “I just graduated last week,” she said.

Camille Krouse, a 2015 graduate, was selling colorful stud and dangling earrings made from polymer clay. The various shapes were priced at $8 to $30 a pair.

Krouse started making earrings just two years ago. The Bloomingdale Elementary School art teacher learned various techniques and built up her inventory during the coronavirus pandemic.

She described her sales as “shockingly good.”

August Pengelly was among the shoppers, but she was just looking Saturday. The USF student had only about $10 on her, but she planned to go online to the artists' websites to buy items later, when she has more money.

“This is weird,” she said of the event, where most people were unmasked. “It's the first art thing (in a year) where you can see people's faces.”

Tonya Stevenson was also there as a shopper. But the local woman also had an ulterior motive.

“I'm here to support my granddaughter,” Stevenson said of Jaliyah Rice, who was selling portraits of people and dogs. “She's just so good.”

