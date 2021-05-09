Doden sees chance to get traction statewide

Andy Downs, a political expert, has seen the break between elections shrink to almost nothing in recent years.

That's why the director of the nonpartisan Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics last week joked that he expects politicians soon will start declaring they are candidates for the 2028 election cycle.

The quip was prompted by Eric Doden's announcement Thursday that he's seeking the Republican Party nomination for governor in 2024.

Doden, a local developer, acknowledged his timing might come as a surprise, considering Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second, four-year term just four months ago. Indiana limits governors to two terms.

“Some in the political class might say it is far too early to launch a campaign for governor,” Doden said in his announcement. “I am committed to earning the trust of Hoosiers and will use this time to embark on a listening tour across all 92 counties. This campaign will be conducted in the way I believe will help Hoosiers, not political insiders.”

Steve Shine, Allen County Republican Party chairman, endorsed Doden's strategy. He noted we're almost halfway through 2021.

“It's prudent to get out there and test the waters and have a listening tour of the state,” Shine said during a phone interview.

Despite his joking comment, Downs said it's probably not too soon to launch a gubernatorial campaign.

The associate professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne said it will take time for Doden to attend numerous Lincoln Day fundraiser dinners across the state. The coronavirus pandemic could make those events more challenging to schedule, Downs added.

Also, he said, Doden's announcement might cause some other potential candidates to rethink whether to run. Among the Republicans expected to seek their party's nomination are Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General Todd Rokita.

“I understand why someone would want to get into this early,” Downs said.

Doden failed to win the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor in 2011. Paula Hughes, a former Allen County councilwoman, won the Republican primary that year to face Tom Henry, who was the incumbent mayor.

Shine said Doden has used the past decade well, serving as president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

“In the 10 years that has elapsed since (the failed mayoral run), Eric has made quite a name for himself statewide,” Shine said. “He has brought millions and millions and millions of dollars to the state of Indiana” by helping attract corporate investment.

Even so, Doden's name hasn't appeared on a statewide ballot.

“He's got to remind people about that work,” Downs said of Doden's economic development efforts at the state level.

Doden, a Butler native, is a founding partner in local private equity firms Domo Development LLC and Domo Ventures LLC. He's also the president of Pago USA, a development company that works with distressed downtowns in small Midwest cities.

In announcing his candidacy last week, Doden pledged his allegiance to the state and his political party.

“As a lifelong Republican, I am eager to support others in the party who have vision, character, and who want to see Indiana be bold,” he said in a statement. “With three years before the 2024 primary, we will work not only to win the Republican nomination for governor, but to ensure that high-caliber Hoosiers who want to make Indiana even better have a chance to do just that.”

By starting his campaign now, Doden could build goodwill over the next 31/2 years by helping down-ballot candidates across the state raise money and get elected in 2022 and 2023, Downs said.

And if Doden's campaign doesn't gain traction, Downs added, the candidate could drop out and claim he succeeded by attracting a “better” candidate to enter the race and represent the Republican Party.

