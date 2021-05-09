Muster on St. Mary's reenactors at Old Fort span centuries, globe

Willow Pierce wore a gray, boiled-wool dress with handmade pewter buttons, handcrafted period shoes and a fancy brocade purse she received as a gift from a friend in England.

Saturday at Muster on the St. Mary's at the Old Fort, a sort of all-epoch reenactment with one group in a reconnoiter that dated to the Romans, Pierce's historical garb represented 14th-century England.

A Purdue University Fort Wayne student studying medieval history, Pierce stood with a group of sentries in blue serge jackets and breeches, armed with muskets. They were guarding the entry to the Old Fort, a re-creation dating to 1815, according to Bob Jones, vice chair of the Old Fort and the fort's website.

“They're going off to lower the flag,” Pierce said when the soldiers marched off. “It's the end of the day.” The soldiers were volunteers with Historic Fort Wayne, “but some of the folks will be sticking around for the night,” she added.

Saturday's reenactors spanned the centuries. “We've got World War I and World War II soldiers, 16th century over there, two Civil War, Romans and I believe there's a Scottish camp,” Pierce said.

The Roman soldiers came from as far as Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Tennessee besides Indiana and Ohio, Jones said.

The Scottish camp represented the 4th Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders during the Great War, or World War I. Justin Runyon, in a Gordon plaid kilt, said the group traveled seven hours from Nashville, Tennessee, to be a part of the Muster.

A Native American camp came from close to home. Hawk, also known as Mark – who didn't want to give away his “given” name – is from Fort Wayne and is part of the Miami tribe, although he spoke of ancestors who were Cherokee as well.

Hawk has been reenacting for 20 years but hadn't been aware of the Old Fort events “until I heard a cannon go off and tracked it down,” he said. That was a few years ago.

He was fixing the hair of his 8-year-old daughter, Mourning Dove, who had a small cluster of feathers wound into her hair at the crown. Mourning Dove and other children were in and out of a Great Lakes-style wigwam about 15 feet from an open fire.

“People are wondering why I'm not wearing a feathered war bonnet,” said Hawk, who found out he had Miami blood at 39. They also get confused when he doesn't show up with a tepee, he said.

Keeping it historically correct to the 1812 era, he wore fabric leggings that protected shins from brush and a loincloth with a European style shirt.

Marla Fair, an author of historical books from Troy, Ohio, was selling her books at the event. Two of them – “In the Midst of Danger” and “A Measure Taken” – are written about people who lived during the era, some of whom were from Fort Wayne.

Jones said between 80 and 100 reenactors participated in the day's event, although forecasted rain and possible hail have led organizers to cancel today's events.

But there will be other events, likely once a month, for history buffs to look forward to, Jones said. The website is www.oldfortwayne.org.

