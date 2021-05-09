Renters urged to seek eviction aid

Despite a federal judge halting an eviction moratorium, area renters might not have to worry – yet.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Wednesday vacated the moratorium the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium prevents landlords from evicting tenants who can't afford to pay rent due to the pandemic.

Friedrich, a Washington, D.C., judge, later postponed the ruling on Wednesday to allow the U.S. Justice Department to file an appeal by May 12 and the opposition to file its argument up to four days later.

The moratorium was previously set to expire June 30. With the hold in place, no immediate changes will be made for renters who have been unable to pay their rent, according to the court order.

Brandon Beeler, director of the Housing Law Center at Indiana Legal Services Inc. in Indianapolis, said it's a matter of waiting to see what happens. Several local officials were hesitant to explain what the judge's orders would mean for renters.

After hearing both sides, Beeler said, the judge will decide whether to permanently delay the order or let her initial ruling go into effect.

“At this point, renters should still see if they qualify for the protection and take the necessary steps they need to take to become a covered person,” Beeler said.

To become a covered person, people have to sign a declaration from the CDC.

The order defines a covered person as someone who:

• Has obtained housing resources available through the federal government.

• Makes less than $99,000 or less than $198,000 as a couple.

• Cannot pay rent due to a significant loss of income due to the pandemic.

• Is using the best efforts to make partial payments as close to the total rent amount as possible.

• Would be homeless if evicted.

Once the moratorium ends, people are required to pay back the full amount of rent debt to avoid possible eviction. The moratorium only applies to nonpayment situations and does not apply to evictions due to criminal offenses, health department orders or other reasons, Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote said in a Jan. 1 video.

Allen Superior Court has released two videos to help people navigate the moratorium, which can be found at bit.ly/3h6I1ah. The Jan. 1 video directed people with more questions to Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic at 260-424-9155.

dfilchak@jg.net