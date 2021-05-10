Embassy popular spot for moms

The prospect of spending a rainy Mother's Day at home didn't excite 8-year-old Zeke Gunhammer.

Even though his mom was out of state, Zeke and his aunt Ana Jimenez celebrated downtown at Embassy Theatre's three-hour pop-up event held for the occasion.

“If you stayed inside, it would be boring,” Zeke said between bites of popcorn.

The pair planned to visit Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory after exhausting the Embassy's activities.

Visitors could make flower and paper crowns with materials scattered on a lobby table, and could grab a seat – or dance in the aisles – while listening to the Grande Page pipe organ.

The relaxed atmosphere let families experience the venue in a different way, said Brittneay King, events manager.

Amy Cechvala enjoys spending Mother's Day downtown and credited her husband for finding information about the pop-up event. She and her sons – William, 8, and Avery, 12 – lingered at the craft table.

It was nice to get out and do something, to have “something you can dress up for,” Cechvala said. The conservatory also was on their itinerary, she said, calling the butterfly exhibit a favorite.

The conservatory offered free admission to mothers, who also could take home a free plant while supplies lasted.

Liz Arthur appreciated the opportunity to bring her children, 4-year-old Max and 2-year-old Maisie, to the Embassy after feasting on a Mother's Day brunch at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Arthur danced in the theater's aisle with Max, who sometimes showed off moves Arthur could only describe as his version of break-dancing. Her husband, Bret Arthur, and her parents, Leslie and Gary Hamman, were nearby.

Having her children form memories about places in the community – including “amazing treasures” like the Embassy – is important to Arthur, she said.

“There's more to life than a screen,” Arthur said.

Her approach seemed to work Sunday. At one point in exploring the Embassy – which involved climbing a staircase – Arthur recalled her son saying, “This place is so wonderful.”

