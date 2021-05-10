Fully vaccinated in region 216,505

More than 216,000 residents of 11 northeast Indiana counties are fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's update Sunday.

This represents about 10% of Hoosiers fully vaccinated statewide.

Several mobile vaccination clinics are planned for this week in counties including Allen and Kosciusko, according to a news release.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne.

In Warsaw, the Pfizer vaccine will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St.

Hoosiers 16 and older may obtain a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. Go to ourshot.in.gov for information; those without computer access or requiring assistance may call 211.

Of the 216,505 fully vaccinated northeast Indiana residents, 112,449 live in Allen County, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

A total of 2,135,682 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated statewide, the release said.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase Sunday.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 56 new cases and no new deaths, bringing the totals to 40,735 cases and 675 deaths.

Statewide, cases increased by 913 for a total of 729,716. Also, state officials reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total of confirmed deaths to 13,003.

Testing information is available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

