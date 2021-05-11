2 mobile vaccine clinics rolling out today

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County fell to 31 Monday while the number of fully vaccinated residents increased by 581, according to local and state data.

A mobile clinic offering the Moderna vaccine opens today at McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health said in a news release.

A similar clinic offering the Pfizer vaccine also opens today in Kosciusko County. Doses will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw.

The Indiana Department of Health said about 2.14 million Hoosiers – or 39.3% of Indiana's roughly 5.3 million residents ages 16 and older – have been fully vaccinated, while 2.44 million first doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

About 113,000 Allen County residents are fully vaccinated, or 38.5%.

Health officials said last week that Indiana's rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks, spurring concerns about the increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when many people are not yet immunized.

Officials said last week that Indiana's vaccination rate has remained at about 40,000 people a day over the previous three weeks. As of Sunday, the state's seven-day average of total daily doses of vaccine was 34,557. That's down from the state's peak of more than 50,000 a day in early April.

The state health department reported 607 newly confirmed coronavirus cases Monday as Indiana's total pandemic cases rose above 730,000. The agency also reported one more Indiana death from COVID-19, bringing the state's pandemic toll to 13,419 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 31 new diagnoses, bringing the county's total to 40,766 confirmed cases and 675 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.