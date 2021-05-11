Fort Wayne/Allen County

Stellhorn bridge at I-469 to close

The Stellhorn Road bridge over Interstate 469 will be closed beginning next week for construction.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday and last until mid-August. Schedules are subject to change, and all work is weather-dependent.

During the bridge closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of Maysville, Irving and Ricker roads. Road crews will maintain access to homes in the area during the closure.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

Volunteer child advocates sought

The recently merged Allen County Office of GAL/CASA is looking for volunteers to serve as court-appointed special advocates for children in court.

Allen Superior Court's Family Relations Division announced the merger Monday. Historically, the court has provided an advocate for abused and/or neglected children by appointing either court-appointed special advocates (CASA) or an attorney to serve as guardian ad litem (GAL).

This new office will provide operational oversight of all child advocacy services for children as required and defined by state law and will include CASA staffers, who supervise a team of volunteer advocates, and attorneys, who serve as GALs.

GALs and CASAs advocate for the best interests of children who are involved in the court system as victims of abuse and/or neglect and strive to ensure that these children are safe and have a permanent home, according to a press release.

The merger creates a unified and stronger advocacy program for Allen County's children, officials said. The merger has added about 350 cases involving 750 children to the already-full caseload of CASA.

In order to fulfill the new role of supporting GAL-served cases, the Allen County Office of GAL/CASA is recruiting volunteers to serve as child advocates. Classes start soon. For more information, contact the office at 260-449-7190 or go to www.allencountygalcasa.org.

Open Streets to return this summer

The city of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division announced Monday that Open Streets Fort Wayne will return in 2021 after the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Open Streets Fort Wayne will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 along the South Calhoun Street corridor from Superior to Pontiac streets and with connections to The Landing, Promenade Park and many neighborhoods along the way.

The free event provides participants with a safe space to bike, walk and play along the 1.5-mile corridor.

At Open Streets Fort Wayne, there is something for people of all ages and cultures to enjoy together with games, music, food and more, according to a news release.

More details will be announced in coming weeks. Open Streets Fort Wayne will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures.

– Journal Gazette