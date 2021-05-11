Council discusses how to spend $50 million in federal money

The city has started to lay the groundwork for a plan of how to use the more than $50 million in federal funding, half of which is expected to arrive this week.

City Controller Garry Morr went to City Council Tuesday with a simple request — to establish a fund for the incoming federal funding as required. What followed was a 75-minute discussion of how the funds should eventually be used.

Part of the discussion stemmed from an amendment sponsored by council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, which puts minimum requirements on how much of the funding needs to be spent in the four areas identified by the federal government.

The ordinance to establish the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund was introduced two weeks ago, and the estimated total then was $50.71 million. Morr said the total is actually $50,815,327.

The city is expected to receive half of the funds later this week. The second half will be distributed no sooner than a year later, according to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. All of the funds have to be used by Dec. 31, 2024, or they will be returned.

The funding can be used in four different ways:

To respond to the negative impacts of the pandemic, which includes assistance for households, small businesses and nonprofits. That option also includes industries affected by the pandemic, such as tourism, travel and hospitality;

To provide premium pay for eligible essential workers during the pandemic, which is determined by whichever governmental body is issuing the funds. The premium pay is limited to $13 an hour above the employee’s regular wages;

As a provision to replace revenue that was reduced due to the pandemic (without exceeding the most recent full fiscal year); and

To make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

Every use of the money, regardless of cost, has to come before City Council, Morr said.

Morr said he hopes a lot of thought is put into how the funding is used, adding that other funding sources can be used for certain impacts of COVID-19, such as through grants for housing and public health.

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he would like to look at the fund holistically as appropriations are made and asked how large the appropriation requests will likely be. Morr explained that he hopes to bring appropriations in "bite-sized pieces," and they are required to keep a running balance.

Morr agreed with Tom Didier, R-3rd, who asked about a committee overseeing the fund, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, who asked about a specific employee or consultant being put on the fund.

There was also a lot of discussion over whether the hazard pay could be used for only city government employees. It appears to be available for all essential employees who work in the city. Tucker introduced her and Jehl’s amendment to the ordinance by saying she wants to help provide framework to the plan and help alleviate pressure.

She referred to the four uses the federal government said the funding can be spent as four buckets. The amendment requires that no less than 20% of the funding be spent each on water and sewers, negative impacts and replacement revenue. It also requires no less than 5% be used for premium pay. How the remaining 35% is used would be determined later.

Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he isn’t against hazard pay, but he wasn’t sure if he agreed with the distribution of the amendment. Ensley and Jason Arp, R-4th, had similar concerns. Didier referred to the amendment as putting "the cart before the horse."

Tucker defended the amendment throughout the discussion by bringing up that the four buckets were not her making. The four categories came from the federal government.

At one point, Morr asked if the fund itself could be voted on without the amendment because the fund needs to be made before the deposit arrives. All of the present members voted in favor of the amendment, as well as the fund itself. Jehl was absent.

dfilchak@jg.net