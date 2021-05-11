Eatery planned for property at Southtown

One more Southtown Crossing property is spoken for after the real estate agreement with Elia Group was approved by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission on Monday.

Tract 3 is a 1.6-acre plot next to Taco Bell on Lafayette Street near South Anthony Boulevard. When asked, Jonathan Leist, deputy director of planning, said all he could disclose is that the property will be used for a food and beverage operation.

It's the second property the commission has approved the sale of recently.

The other was Tract 1, which is a similar-sized property closer to the intersection. It will be used for a automotive repair business.

“Hopefully, (the sales) will both close soon, and we will see improvements out there,” Leist said. “It's exciting.”

There are still three properties for sale in the area. Tract 8 is a 1.42-acre plot on Lafayette Street near Tillman Road.

Tract 10 is a 2.97-acre plot at South Phoenix Parkway and Patriot Crossing. Tract 13 is a 11.99-acre plot on Tillman Road.

dfilchak@jg.net