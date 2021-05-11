Health bill survives veto after override

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House and Senate voted Monday to override the governor's veto on a local health authority bill, immediately voiding COVID-19 restrictions around the state that are more stringent than the state order.

The Senate tally was 36-10 and the House 59-30.

House Enrolled Act 5 requires that any restrictions – concerning masks, capacity limits or other issues – that are more severe than a state disaster order must be approved by local elected officials. That would be the county commissioners in most areas and city councils in a few cities.

Until local boards act, existing restrictions are nullified. Allen County has no orders that would be affected by the override.

The legislation also creates an appeals process for local enforcement actions and allows local health officers to be fired for just cause.

“It doesn't have to be perfect to be better than what we have today,” said Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is in an “economically enviable position due in large part to the heroic local response to the pandemic that was permitted by a system rewarding speed, collaboration and medical expertise in a time of health emergency. In most cases, the cooperation between local elected officials and local health officials was superb.”

He preferred that the legislature take more time to hear from relevant experts and stakeholders before making sweeping change.

Holcomb also noted that local elected officials appoint the boards that hire local health directors in the first place.

Democrats noted that other local public health orders, such as a boil water advisory, could be in jeopardy under the bill. They called the measure a dangerous overreach.

“We are in the middle of a Republican civil war,” said Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis. “This bill will negatively affect the health and safety of Hoosiers.”

But Republicans pointed to shops and businesses that were closed in some areas, noting that florists couldn't sell flowers for delivery or carryout while Walmart could still be open and sell flowers. However, most of those closures came under Holcomb's statewide lockdown order, not local orders.

Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, authored the bill and said balance is needed when a person's freedom is in jeopardy. He also said unelected health officials shouldn't have unchecked power.

The Senate debated the override more than an hour; the House discussed it for only a few minutes.

Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the bill mirrors the state system in which the state health commissioner works with the elected governor, who issues the order.

He said lawmakers didn't approach this “gleefully,” noting that some of the health orders had lasting effects on local businesses.

nkelly@jg.net