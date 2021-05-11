Job-hunt rule to resume for recipients of state aid

INDIANAPOLIS – Starting soon, Hoosiers on unemployment will have to begin actively seeking a job for the first time since the pandemic began.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is also considering dropping the federal unemployment assistance of $300 a week to those unemployed.

He is set to issue an executive order this week on the requirement that aid recipients apply for three jobs a week. That rule was waived due to COVID-19 pandemic.

And Holcomb has asked the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to complete a demographic analysis of unemployed Hoosiers over the past 16 months to make an informed decision about whether the state should continue to participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs.

“Part of that analysis is to compare our workforce now versus before the start of the pandemic. Our unemployment rate stands at 3.9%, which is near pre-pandemic levels, and our labor force mirrors pre-pandemic levels, when we also had worker shortages,” Holcomb said. “We must concentrate on building the right pathways to match people with the skill sets employers need and to attract more people to join our workforce.”

GOP legislative leaders applauded Holcomb's move, as many Republicans believe people are choosing to stay unemployed and receive the extra money rather than take a job.

House Speaker Todd Huston said employers are struggling to find people, and some economists believe the extra federal help is a detriment to employment.

“We need people in the workforce. You hear it loud and clear from employers,” Huston said. “I totally support the governor's actions and hope he takes them quickly.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said Indiana has returned to the pre-pandemic struggle to find bodies to fill jobs and is supportive of efforts to get people back to work. Bray said that “if you want to get people to work, you are going to have to start paying them a little more,” noting that even fast-food restaurants are paying higher than minimum wage.

“Employers are going to have to do that in order to compete. If employees are demanding higher wages because of their productivity and because of the market, then that's fantastic,” Bray said.

