Land north of GE is next focus for Electric Works

Details have emerged about Electric Works' second phase – and they don't involve repurposing historic buildings or seeking more money from the city.

Plans filed with the Department of Planning Services for the project's next phase show new construction mostly on the north side of the former General Electric campus on the west side of Broadway.

Included are an eight-story parking garage with 1,144 spaces and five, five-story apartment buildings with 281 units in more than 293,000 square feet.

Three of the apartment buildings are described as mixed-use, with nonresidential uses on their first floors. The proposed uses are a child care center, retail/restaurant space and a fitness center. Plans also call for a playground, courtyard and pool.

RTM Ventures LLC and its partner, Ancora of Durham, North Carolina, are asking that 2.58 acres of the site be rezoned from two-family and multifamily residential to urban core, which would allow for the development.

The site, tucked away on the southern and eastern fringe of the West Central neighborhood, is bounded by Broadway on the east, the CSX railroad tracks on the south, Union Street on the west and Lavina Street on the north.

The site includes privately acquired land not part of the former General Electric campus, said Jeff Kingsbury, RTM Ventures partner.

The plan calls for demolishing a row of commercial buildings on the west side of Broadway, including Dan's Broadway Grille, he said.

The developers are also requesting a waiver of development standards to increase the setback on the northeast, northwest and southwest corners and along the south boundary line near the railroad tracks.

The application calls the waiver necessary to accomplish aspects of the proposed building construction, “such as maintaining an increased distance from the railroad tracks” and new proposed roads within the development.

The developers also plan to keep two commercial and residential buildings proposed along Broadway close to the street to maintain the urban look and feel, Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said the site design purposely placed the parking garage against the railroad tracks and surrounded it on three sides with residential/commercial space so it would not have the typical look of a parking structure.

It would be 65 feet high, including a stair tower. The apartment building would be 60 feet high, the application says.

Kingsbury said the parking garage would be used by apartment residents, visitors and employees of businesses, including the Do it Best headquarters, the anchor tenant of Electric Works' first phase.

The new apartments, he said, would be “affordable to a wide range of households and incomes.” Some have three bedrooms, documents show.

“I think we're trying to create a diverse range of housing opportunities, especially when we're creating such a dense center for jobs,” Kingsbury said.

The new construction will be compatible with the look of the mostly brick industrial buildings now being restored and will consist of “quality materials,” he said.

Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne is serving as construction manager and builder for both phases, Kingsbury said. He declined to provide the cost of this phase of the development, saying financial arrangements are still being worked on.

But, Kingsbury said, developers do not anticipate going to the city “for a direct subsidy” for this part of the project, which he said has “always been part of the master plan for Electric Works.”

The plan will have a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 p.m. June 7 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

