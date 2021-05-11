Woman found dead in Coliseum motel room

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in a death investigation.

About 8:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., because of an unknown problem, a statement from police said.

Officers found a woman dead inside one of the rooms, the statement said. The cause and manner of the woman's death were not known at the time of the statement, but they will later be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7864, or use the P3 tips app.

Driver found dead in Adams County

An Ohio man died Monday morning after being found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle in southern Adams County.

George A. Bodine, 60, of Cridersville, Ohio, was found in a vehicle in high water on the east side of S. 200 E. just north of Indiana 218, according to a news release.

He was transported to Adams Memorial Hospital, where he died at 6:55 a.m.

The incident is under investigation by the Adams County coroner's office.

Crash into homes kills passenger

A 28-year-old Warsaw man was killed in a crash in Pierceton.

At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to First Street in Pierceton, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department said in a release.

Investigators believe Zacheriah E. Cain, 26, of Warsaw, was driving south on First Street when he drove left of center and hit a tree and two homes, the sheriff's department said.

A passenger in the car, Dontaye Y. Cain, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County coroner's office. Zacheriah Cain was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homes had interior and exterior damage, police said.