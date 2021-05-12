Fort Wayne/ Allen County

Tox-Away days resume Saturday

Fort Wayne's Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved an agreement with Allen County to move forward with another year of Tox-Away Saturdays.

Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, ignitable and harmful cleaners. Products being accepted include batteries, fertilizers, fluorescent light bulbs, household cleaners, paint and pesticides.

The first of three weekend collections will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility, 2260 Carroll Road. Other dates are Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

Residents will need to bring cash or a personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

This is a drive-thru event only. Materials should be brought in the trunks or rear of vehicles. For trucks, materials should sit toward the rear of truck beds.

Nonprofits team for donation day

A Community Collection Day for household donations will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, 3636 Illinois Road.

Donations will be accepted in the back lot. Items accepted include furniture, appliances, building materials, lawn and garden items, clothing, bed linens and knick-knacks.

The collection day has been organized by Fort Wayne Habitat Restore, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, The Lighthouse Family Thrift Store and the Franciscan Center Thrift Store.

The organizations ask that donated items be clean, in working order, and free of rips, tears, stains, animal hair and cigarette burns. If possible, group donations with like items and label bags and boxes for easy distribution among the participating nonprofit agencies.

Area

Nominees sought for rural award

Indiana Landmarks and Indiana Farm Bureau are accepting nominations for the 2021 John Arnold Award for Rural Preservation.

The award recognizes the preservation and continued use of historic farm buildings in Indiana. Since the award was established in 1992, owners of 30 historic Indiana farms have been honored. The award is named in memory of John Arnold (1955-1991), a Rush County farmer.

Anyone, including farm owners, can submit a nomination, which must include photos. The award winner receives an outdoor marker and feature coverage in Indiana Preservation magazine.

Submit nominations online at www.indianalandmarks.org/john-arnold-award-rural-preservation, or call Tommy Kleckner at 812-232-4534 or email tkleckner@indianalandmarks.org. Deadline is June 5.

New deputy chief in Columbia City

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said Master Patrolman Thor Hodges has been promoted to deputy police chief.

In April, Gary Parrett was promoted from deputy chief to police chief.

Hodges, who began the new role Saturday, has been in the city's police department 26 years. He has served as patrolman, trainer, SWAT team leader, and most recently, school resource officer. He also has a therapy dog, Jack, that will still be available to the schools as needed.

– Journal Gazette